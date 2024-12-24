Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 491164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 188,950 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,552,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

