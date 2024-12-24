Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
