Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

