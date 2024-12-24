Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

