Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AI and Automation: The Next Industrial Revolution
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.