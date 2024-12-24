Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.
Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AI and Automation: The Next Industrial Revolution
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.