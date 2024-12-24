Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner purchased 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,427.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

