Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

PSF stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

