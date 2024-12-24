Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
PSF stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AI and Automation: The Next Industrial Revolution
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.