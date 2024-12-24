Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 3890608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

