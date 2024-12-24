Conagra Brands Reports Second Quarter ResultsConagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) recently released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending on November 24, 2024. The company reported a 0.4% decrease in net sales, with org

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Conagra Brands’s 8K filing here.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20