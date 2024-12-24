Conrad John Mandala Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.02, for a total value of C$267,031.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,120.54. This represents a 75.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$177.33 on Tuesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$132.93 and a 12-month high of C$190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$169.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$160.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.