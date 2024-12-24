Conrad John Mandala Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.02, for a total value of C$267,031.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,120.54. This represents a 75.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Kinaxis Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of KXS stock opened at C$177.33 on Tuesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$132.93 and a 12-month high of C$190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$169.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$160.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current year.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
