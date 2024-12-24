Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Sells $225,209.42 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 13,919 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $225,209.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,544.16. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CMT stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
