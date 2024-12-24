Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Sells $225,209.42 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 13,919 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $225,209.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,544.16. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMT stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.