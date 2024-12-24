Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,152,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

