Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Neil Cathie Acquires 25,000 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cathie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$30,400.00 ($19,000.00).
Neil Cathie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Neil Cathie purchased 12,164 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$16,153.79 ($10,096.12).
- On Friday, October 11th, Neil Cathie acquired 29,401 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,339.64 ($22,712.27).
Coventry Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.
Coventry Group Increases Dividend
About Coventry Group
Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
