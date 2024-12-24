Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $49,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24,850.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total value of $270,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,420.70. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $461.36 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a current ratio of 23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.01.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.54 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

