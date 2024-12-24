Credit Acceptance Corporation Completes $300 Million Asset-Backed FinancingSouthfield, Michigan – December 20, 2024 – Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) declared the successful finalization of a $300.0 million asset-backed non-recourse secu

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Credit Acceptance’s 8K filing here.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also