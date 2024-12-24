CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and traded as high as $21.65. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 15,986 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $821.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.48.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 403.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

