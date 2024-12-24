CSLM Acquisition Corp. Enters Merger Agreement with Fusemachines Inc.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CSLMU) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, providing details on its merger agreement with Fusemachines Inc. The agreement, dated January 22, 2024, involves a business combination between CSLM and Fusemachines, aiming to create a formidable entity in the market.

According to the filing, the merger agreement includes CSLM Acquisition Corp., CSLM Merger Sub, Inc., CSLM Holdings, Inc., and Fusemachines Inc. The proposed business combination between CSLM and Fusemachines is expected to bring about strategic synergies and growth opportunities for both entities.

Included in the 8-K filing is an investor presentation that outlines the details of the proposed business combination between CSLM and Fusemachines. It highlights key information for shareholders’ consideration, such as the rationale behind the merger, potential benefits, and related matters. The presentation will be used to facilitate discussions and decision-making processes regarding the proposed transaction.

The filing also advises shareholders and interested parties to stay informed about the business combination by reviewing the proxy statement/prospectus that will be issued in connection with the transaction. In addition, CSLM may provide other relevant documents to the SEC for transparency and compliance purposes.

As per the disclosure, CSLM and Fusemachines, along with certain directors, executive officers, and management members, may engage in soliciting proxies for the business combination. Detailed information about the individuals involved in the solicitation process is available in CSLM’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Furthermore, the filing emphasizes that the 8-K report does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of votes in connection with the transaction. It reiterates that any offerings of securities will be conducted in compliance with regulatory requirements and through appropriate prospectus documentation.

In conclusion, the merger agreement between CSLM Acquisition Corp. and Fusemachines Inc. signifies a significant development in the business landscape, aiming to combine resources and expertise to create value for shareholders and stakeholders. Shareholders are advised to stay updated on forthcoming communications related to the business combination as the process unfolds.

The 8-K filing also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may differ from those anticipated due to various factors outlined in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The filing concludes with financial statements and relevant exhibits providing additional insights into the proposed merger’s financial implications.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors in the Middle East North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

