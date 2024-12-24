D.R. Horton Extends Credit Agreement and Increases Revolving Credit Facility

On December 18, 2024, D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) entered into Amendment No.12 to its Credit Agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd., acting as the Administrative Agent, an Issuing Bank, and a Lender. The Amendment extends the Revolving Credit Facility Termination Date of the Series A Revolving Credit Commitments to December 18, 2029. Additionally, the pricing for Series A Revolving Credit Commitments has been modified, and the Aggregate Revolving Credit Commitment has been increased to $2.23 billion.

Among other provisions, the Amendment also disclosed that certain Lenders and their affiliates have had past and potential future relationships with D.R. Horton, providing services such as investment banking, commercial banking, and financial advisory services to the company and its affiliates. These services are considered to be normal business dealings for which fees and commissions have been paid and may continue to be paid in the future.

The details and terms of Amendment No.12 can be found in full in Exhibit 10.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All terms not defined in the filing are referred to as per the definitions in Amendment No.12.

Under Item 2.03, the creation of a direct financial obligation or an obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement of the registrant has been elaborated upon by incorporating the information from Item 1.01.

Furthermore, Item 9.01 of the filing pertains to financial statements and exhibits, with only one exhibit included:

– Exhibit 10.1: Amendment No.12 to Credit Agreement dated December 18, 2024, involving D.R. Horton, Inc., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and the listed Lenders.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report was signed on behalf of D.R. Horton, Inc. by Bill W. Wheat, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, on December 23, 2024.

