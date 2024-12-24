David L. Duvall Sells 1,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $16,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,760.65. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

