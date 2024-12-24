Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $299,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,525.58. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,061. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DORM opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

