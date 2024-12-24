DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 56,439 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

