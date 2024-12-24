DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

DTM stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

