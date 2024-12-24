ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.98 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.93). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.93), with a volume of 3,437 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Up -2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ECO Animal Health Group

The firm has a market cap of £47.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,480.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 15,500 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,470 ($14,378.84). 21.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.