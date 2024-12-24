Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EPC opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

