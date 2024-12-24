ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 27701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

