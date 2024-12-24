Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.04 and traded as low as $18.74. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 4,731 shares trading hands.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.
About Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.