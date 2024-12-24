Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, RTT News reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Ennis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBF opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

