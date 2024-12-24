enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Acquires $24,338.60 in Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jenusaitis purchased 9,620 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $24,338.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858.85. The trade was a 138.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVNO opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.22. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth $286,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth $295,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

