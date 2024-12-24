enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Acquires $24,338.60 in Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jenusaitis purchased 9,620 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $24,338.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858.85. The trade was a 138.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVNO opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.22. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enVVeno Medical
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.