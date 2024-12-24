EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo Sells 8,123 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $276,913.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,362.35. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Miguel Vizcarrondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 7,890 shares of EVERTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $276,702.30.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

