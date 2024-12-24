Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.38 and traded as high as $1,065.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,065.01, with a volume of 64 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $29.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
