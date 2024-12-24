FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.86 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,911,841 shares in the company, valued at $565,888,074.26. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

