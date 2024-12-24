Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as low as $11.01. Fortescue shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 5,960 shares changing hands.
Fortescue Stock Up -1.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.