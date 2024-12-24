Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ladder Capital worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,767,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,505,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.44, a current ratio of 54.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

