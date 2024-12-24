Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in V2X by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,246.62. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VVX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on V2X in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVX

V2X Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 173.01 and a beta of 0.55.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.