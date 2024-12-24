Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in V2X by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,246.62. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V2X Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 173.01 and a beta of 0.55.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
V2X Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
