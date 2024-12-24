Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 552.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of First Horizon worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 46.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,779,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Horizon by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,242,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

