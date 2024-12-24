Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,925 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 78.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 236,590 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 504.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $5,165,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,809.15. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.0 %

QRVO stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.