Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 36,585 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at $199,000.

NYSE BCSF opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

