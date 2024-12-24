Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 66,713 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,713 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $728.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

