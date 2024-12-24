Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HP opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.