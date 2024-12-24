Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

