Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.32% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 44,004 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $7.22.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

