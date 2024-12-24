Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

