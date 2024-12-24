Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,636 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. The firm had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,966.84. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

