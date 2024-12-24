Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,020.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $327.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $257.07 and a 1-year high of $336.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

