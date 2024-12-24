Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 591.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,488,050. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $912.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

