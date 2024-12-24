Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 28,059 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 751.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

IRT opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

