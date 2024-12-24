Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

