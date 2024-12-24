Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 576 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

