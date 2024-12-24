Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

