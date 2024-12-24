Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 56.67% of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PEMX opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.98.

About Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF

The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.

