Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,486 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of QCR worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

QCRH opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,069.26. This represents a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.