Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 565,842 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,842 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,218.88. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $27,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,932. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,392,026. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $37.88.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.